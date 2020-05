Last leg of Cedar Lake roundabout construction to begin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR LAKE — The town's roundabout will briefly reopen before closing again for its final stage of completion, officials said.

Through early Monday, the roundabout at Lake Shore Drive and Cline Avenue will be temporarily open for traffic and the closure sign will be covered. The roundabout will be partially closed later Monday through Tuesday, officials said.

However, starting Wednesday the roundabout will be completely closed weekdays and will be reopened on weekends, including Memorial Day weekend.

Work should be finished by the end of May, weather permitting, and the roundabout will finally be complete. Officials will continue to provide updates to residents on the project, Town Manager Jill Murr said.

Anyone with questions on the project is asked to contact the Cedar Lake Town Hall at 219-374-7400.

