Last of 38 Latin Kings group sent to prison

HAMMOND — A Lake Station man who joined the Latin Kings gang a decade ago now must pay his dues to society.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced 29-year-old Reynaldo “Sneaky” Robles Tuesday to 14 years in prison.

He has already served five years in federal detention while awaiting judgement.

Robles pleaded guilty early last year to participating in a racketeering conspiracy conducted by Robles and 37 other men and women now convicted of being Latin Kings members.

Federal grand jury have issued multiple indictments since 2015 against the street gang for illicit drug dealing, shootings and other crimes covering a period back to 2003.

He is the last of that group to be imprisoned. His co-defendants have received prison terms ranging from less than three years to life imprisonment.

The government alleges Robles joined the Kings sometime in his late teens.

He admitted in his plea agreement that he attended gang meetings, paid gang dues, patrolled his neighborhood for rival gang members and police and helped trafficking between 5 and 15 kilos of cocaine.