Last of 38 Latin Kings group sent to prison

HAMMOND — A Lake Station man who joined the Latin Kings gang a decade ago now must pay his dues to society.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced 29-year-old Reynaldo “Sneaky” Robles Tuesday to 14 years in prison.
He has already served five years in federal detention while awaiting judgement.
Robles pleaded guilty early last year to participating in a racketeering conspiracy conducted by Robles and 37 other men and women now convicted of being Latin Kings members.
Federal grand jury have issued multiple indictments since 2015 against the street gang for illicit drug dealing, shootings and other crimes covering a period back to 2003.
He is the last of that group to be imprisoned. His co-defendants have received prison terms ranging from less than three years to life imprisonment.
The government alleges Robles joined the Kings sometime in his late teens.
He admitted in his plea agreement that he attended gang meetings, paid gang dues, patrolled his neighborhood for rival gang members and police and helped trafficking between 5 and 15 kilos of cocaine.
A fellow gang member testified in a prior court appearance that Robles was in good favor with fellow Kings and had risen to become a so-called “future and become a fully-fledged member.
Government court papers state fellow gang members informed Robles he had to earn his crown by putting in “work.”
A government memo on Robles states “work” is a code name for a violent crime. “A murder is preferred, but any shooting counts,” the memo laconically reads.
The government alleges Robles confronted Travis Nash, 22, of Hammond, shortly after midnight July 18, 2011, in the 800 block of Bauer Street, a mile east of the federal courthouse in downtown Hammond.
The government alleges two of Robles' fellow Kings members targeted Nash whose hat was cocked to the right, which they believed meant he was affiliated with the rival Folk Nation gangs, such as Gangster Disciples.
The government alleges a fellow gang witnessed Robles walk up to the victim and fatally shoot him at close range in the abdomen.
Robles denies any involvement in Nash’s murder, according to the statement in his plea agreement.
Defense attorney Arlington Foley argues in court papers the eyewitness accounts government prosecutors rely upon are full of contradictions and shouldn’t be trusted.