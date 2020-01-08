GARY — Congress honored late Gary Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher Wednesday on the U.S. House of Representatives floor.
U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush, D-Ill., hosted a “Special-Order Hour” honoring the memory of Hatcher. Hatcher died at age 86 on Dec. 13 and is remembered as a visionary leader by those who knew him.
“Richard Hatcher, along with Cleveland’s Carl Stokes, would be the first African-American to lead a major American city when he was elected mayor of Gary in November of 1967,” a news release from Rush's office said. “Hatcher would go onto serve the people of Gary for two decades, all while fearlessly fighting for civil rights throughout his tenure there.”
The period of remembrance was streamed on C-Span and included Rush, Congressman Pete Visclosky, D-Ind., Congressman André Carson, D-Ind. and Congressman Danny Davis, D-Ill. It was also live-streamed at https://www.c-span.org/.