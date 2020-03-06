Late Lake County judge remembered for making history

In 1956 Richards became the Hammond city attorney after running a successful mayoral campaign for Edward Dowling. Richards then won the position of a Lake County Superior Court judge in 1962 and served as chief judge from 1973-79. In 2002, he retired to senior judge status.

His daughter said he dealt with challenging cases in both the criminal and civil arenas, but his favorite thing to was to be a part of someone else’s happy memory.

“The things he was most proud of and treasured the most was doing adoptions,” Renee Richards said. “About three or four years ago we were out at dinner and people came out and said, ‘Mr. Richards, we are so thankful of how you handled our daughter’s adoption.’ I thought I was going to cry, it was such a sweet moment. He also did a number of marriages and he would still hear from these people. People did not forget him.”

In a Times article from 2001 about his retirement, Richards said nothing stood out in his 39 years of service more than his decision to end the automatic change of venue from the county.