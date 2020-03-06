Late Lake County judge remembered for making history

MUNSTER — A former revered Lake County judge died at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy of service to the community and a longstanding passion for his profession.
James J. Richards, of Munster, died Feb. 29, his daughter Renee Richards said.
At the time of his retirement, Richards was the longest-serving superior court judge in Indiana history.
“He has a pretty big legacy,” Renee Richards said. “He has really devoted his entire life to public service from the very start. He enlisted to fight in World War II at 17 years old and now, even in death, he donated his body to the Indiana University anatomical studies program. He was all about educating people and he was very involved in judicial education and legislation.”
Richards was born in Hammond and was raised on a farm with no electricity and plumbing in Crown Point. At age 17, Richards, a senior at Crown Point High School at the time, enlisted to fight in World War II and signed up for aviator flight training. After the war, he continued to fly in the naval reserves.
After four years of service in the Navy, Richards pursued higher education, eventually graduating with a law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.
After practicing law for a short time in Chicago, he moved back to Hammond to work in private practice and in 1953 he became a deputy prosecuting attorney.
In 1956 Richards became the Hammond city attorney after running a successful mayoral campaign for Edward Dowling. Richards then won the position of a Lake County Superior Court judge in 1962 and served as chief judge from 1973-79. In 2002, he retired to senior judge status.
His daughter said he dealt with challenging cases in both the criminal and civil arenas, but his favorite thing to was to be a part of someone else’s happy memory.
“The things he was most proud of and treasured the most was doing adoptions,” Renee Richards said. “About three or four years ago we were out at dinner and people came out and said, ‘Mr. Richards, we are so thankful of how you handled our daughter’s adoption.’ I thought I was going to cry, it was such a sweet moment. He also did a number of marriages and he would still hear from these people. People did not forget him.”
In a Times article from 2001 about his retirement, Richards said nothing stood out in his 39 years of service more than his decision to end the automatic change of venue from the county.
At one time, civil cases could be removed from Lake County to the surrounding counties simply by request of one of the parties. But Richards ruled that such requests were improper and could be made simply to exclude minorities from a jury panel. The Indiana Supreme Court agreed, and Richards' decision stood.
Richards was dedicated to his profession and civic engagement, serving in many roles of judicial and community organizations, including the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana Board of Directors from 1994-2018 and was involved in developing the Community Veteran’s Memorial in Munster.
Thriving on his passion to educate, he appeared every week on WJOB radio from 1976 to 1999 to inform listeners of new legislation and how it would affect the state courts.
Richards was a loving family man who recently celebrated his 63rd wedding anniversary with Roselea Anne Penniston on Feb. 23. He and his wife had one child, Renee Anne Richards, who got married and had a son.
“He was the most loving, generous and supportive dad anyone could ever want,” Renee Richards said. “He inspired me. I’ve been practicing law for 34 years in California. He was inspirational not just to me but to others, too.”
A lover of the outdoors, Richards was a lifelong hiker, camper and fisherman who also loved spending time gardening with his wife, his daughter said.
A public memorial will be planned in May in lieu of funeral services and instead of flowers, family asked that donations are made in Richard’s memory to one of three organizations, including: IU School of Medicine Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 5035, Indianapolis, IN 46202; Community Veterans Memorial, c/o Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, 905 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321; or the STAR Fund at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, 375 East Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611.