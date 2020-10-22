Late pilot of downed aircraft was longtime dentist in Dyer, Chicago Heights

Jagmin was piloting a Stoddard-Hamilton Glasair III when the plane crashed about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday onto the ramp of Lincoln Highway on Ill. 394.

The plane struck a light pole and a vehicle before landing in woods on the right side of the highway. No one besides Jagmin was injured as a result, a Federal Aviation Administration accident notification shows.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries police originally said were not life-threatening. He was pronounced dead about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear as of Thursday. The FAA has not yet determined a cause and continues to investigate.

The northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 30 were shut down Tuesday evening and reopened about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police said.

The plane Jagmin was piloting was an experimental aircraft and crashed once before in May 2010, a National Transportation Safety Board accident report shows.