Late Valparaiso University president's legacy remembered for transforming campus

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University president and community leader has died, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for transforming the campus.
On Friday the news of the death of Alan F. Harre, Ph.D., president emeritus, had reached the Valparaiso community, said VU President Mark Heckler in an announcement.
“President Emeritus Harre’s steadfast and faithful dedication to Valpo exemplified the character and spirit of the University in everything he did,” Heckler said. “He modeled leadership and service throughout his life and will be deeply missed by the Valpo community.”
Harre was the 17th president of Valparaiso University, serving from October 1988 until his retirement in June 2008. He was named one of VU’s 150 most influential people as part of its sesquicentennial celebration in 2009.
When he became president of VU, Harre ushered in an “age of advancement,” said Heckler. He oversaw three large fundraising campaigns that raised more than $360 million in gifts and commitments to VU. As a result, campus buildings were dedicated under his leadership, including the Center for the Arts, the Christopher Center for Library and Information Resources, the Kade-Duesenberg German House and Cultural Center and Kallay-Christopher Hall.
In 2004, Harre also launched the “Our Valpo, Our Time” campaign which raised more than $236 million, which was at the time the largest amount ever raised by a Lutheran university, Heckler said.
Many local organizations benefited from having Harre on their boards, including the Northwest Indiana Forum; the Quality of Life Council; the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana Inc.; Independent Colleges of Indiana; the Indiana Campus Compact; the Council of Presidents of the Associated New American Colleges; the Presidents’ Council of the Mid-Continent Conference and the Indiana Conference of Higher Education.
For his service to the community, Harre was honored with multiple awards from area organizations. In 1988, the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce presented Harre with the Distinguished Community Leader Award and in 2006 he received the Chief Executive Leadership Award, which was presented by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education District V.
In 2007, Harre was awarded the Quality of Life Council Lifetime Achievement Award and he became an honorary member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. In 2008, the Association of Lutheran Development Executives gave him the Outstanding Executive Award and he was also presented with the Indiana Campus Compact Presidential Award.
In 2010, Concordia Seminary St. Louis honored Harre as a Distinguished Alumnus award recipient in and in 2011, he was given the Apostle Paul award from St. Paul’s Lutheran High School.
After retirement, Harre served as a leader and advisor for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst, Nebraska; St. John Lutheran Church in Waco, Nebraska and Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Harre’s career before his service to VU was rooted in faith, Heckler said. In 1967 Harre began as an assistant pastor of St. James Lutheran Church of Grosse Pointe in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. In 1973, he became a part of the theology faculty of Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, where he served many roles, including acting president. From 1984 to 1988, Harre worked as the president of Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
His funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst, Nebraska, which will be private for immediate family members due to coronavirus concerns. However, the service will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with more information on the Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home website.
Harre’s wake will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, Nebraska.
“His legacy will endure through the lives he has touched,” Heckler said. “As a university community, our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Diane, his three children, Andrea, Jennifer, and Eric, and all of President Emeritus Harre’s family and friends during this time of remembering.”
