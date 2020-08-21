Late Valparaiso University president's legacy remembered for transforming campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University president and community leader has died, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for transforming the campus.

On Friday the news of the death of Alan F. Harre, Ph.D., president emeritus, had reached the Valparaiso community, said VU President Mark Heckler in an announcement.

“President Emeritus Harre’s steadfast and faithful dedication to Valpo exemplified the character and spirit of the University in everything he did,” Heckler said. “He modeled leadership and service throughout his life and will be deeply missed by the Valpo community.”

Harre was the 17th president of Valparaiso University, serving from October 1988 until his retirement in June 2008. He was named one of VU’s 150 most influential people as part of its sesquicentennial celebration in 2009.

When he became president of VU, Harre ushered in an “age of advancement,” said Heckler. He oversaw three large fundraising campaigns that raised more than $360 million in gifts and commitments to VU. As a result, campus buildings were dedicated under his leadership, including the Center for the Arts, the Christopher Center for Library and Information Resources, the Kade-Duesenberg German House and Cultural Center and Kallay-Christopher Hall.