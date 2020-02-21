Latin Counts member charged in killing of 16-year-old girl, courts say

On the day of the double homicide, a man named Romeo Castro, 19, of Hammond, opened fire on a group of 20 people who gathered at a makeshift memorial for a 23-year-old Hammond man who had been shot the day before. About 30 rounds were fired from an assault rifle on the crowd, which included Latin Kings gang members. At least one Latin Kings member returned fire with a handgun, court records said.

Calvillo died that night, after she was shot while shepherding neighborhood children inside her home in the 5500 block of Beall Avenue to take cover from the gunfire. The Hammond High School teen has been hailed as a hero in the community for ushering the five children to safety and the 5500 block of Beall Avenue was renamed in Calvillo’s honor.

White was wounded in the shooting. He subsequently underwent several surgeries and was rendered a quadriplegic, able to use only his right arm, according to court records. He died Dec. 5, 2015, at a Dyer nursing home.

Soon after, Castro suffered the same fate as his victims. On Dec. 19, 2015, after he entered a home in Gary's Dorie Miller Housing Complex and gunned down a man named Freddie Veal. When Castro turned his gun on a second man near Veal, the man shot Castro to death.