Latin Counts member charged in killing of 16-year-old girl, courts say

HAMMOND — A Latin Counts gang member is facing additional charges in connection to the murders of a 16-year-old girl and a Hammond man in a shooting in June 2015.
Eduardo “Count Eddie” Luciano, 31, of Hammond is accused of being responsible for the fatal shootings of Lauren Calvillo, 16, and Christopher White, 33, on June 29, 2015, in Hammond, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said. The charges allege that the victims were killed as a result of a gang rivalry between the Latin Counts and the Latin Kings and to also further a racketeering conspiracy.
On Friday, Kirsch announced that Luciano is facing additional charges including two counts of murder resulting from the use of a firearm during and in relation to racketeering activity, racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to possess cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, according to Kirsch. Luciano also faces charges for racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy.
In January 2018, Luciano was initially charged alongside three other Latin Counts members with conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity that included multiple acts of murder, robbery and narcotics trafficking, Kirsch previously said. The indictments were the result of an investigation that tied the Latin Counts to the double homicide.
"This indictment should send a strong message that our investigations and prosecutions of individuals that participate in gang activities will not stop until all responsible are brought to justice," said Kirsch. "Our federal, state and local law enforcement partnerships are dedicated to reducing violent crime."
On the day of the double homicide, a man named Romeo Castro, 19, of Hammond, opened fire on a group of 20 people who gathered at a makeshift memorial for a 23-year-old Hammond man who had been shot the day before. About 30 rounds were fired from an assault rifle on the crowd, which included Latin Kings gang members. At least one Latin Kings member returned fire with a handgun, court records said.
Calvillo died that night, after she was shot while shepherding neighborhood children inside her home in the 5500 block of Beall Avenue to take cover from the gunfire. The Hammond High School teen has been hailed as a hero in the community for ushering the five children to safety and the 5500 block of Beall Avenue was renamed in Calvillo’s honor.
White was wounded in the shooting. He subsequently underwent several surgeries and was rendered a quadriplegic, able to use only his right arm, according to court records. He died Dec. 5, 2015, at a Dyer nursing home.
Soon after, Castro suffered the same fate as his victims. On Dec. 19, 2015, after he entered a home in Gary's Dorie Miller Housing Complex and gunned down a man named Freddie Veal. When Castro turned his gun on a second man near Veal, the man shot Castro to death.
Earlier in the double homicide case, two Latin Counts members, Ivan Reyes and Jeron Williams, both pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and admitted to being involved in and responsible for the murders of Calvillo and White. Reyes was accused of driving Castro to and from the scene of the double homicide. Reyes and Williams have not yet been sentenced.
Hammond police, Gary police, East Chicago police, Indiana State Police, the FBI Gang Responsive Investigative Team and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force are investigating the case.