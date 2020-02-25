Latin Dragons gang member sentenced to 18 years

HAMMOND — A Chicago man has been sentenced for his involvement in a gang that has initiated fatal shootings and trafficked drugs in Northwest Indiana and Chicago, courts said.

Javier Aguilera, 27, of Chicago, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering activity as a Latin Dragons Nation gang member, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Aguilera has been a Latin Dragons member since 2012, in which he sold drugs and possessed firearms, Kirsch said. In April 2017, Aguilera, along with two other gang members, shot at a vehicle with a rival gang member inside, wounding his shoulder, according to court records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, Aguilera is identified as one of the gang members who participated in multiple rival gang shootings, in which Latin Dragon members open fired on rival gang members, but no one was hit by the gunfire, according to court reports.