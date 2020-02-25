Latin Dragons gang member sentenced to 18 years

HAMMOND — A Chicago man has been sentenced for his involvement in a gang that has initiated fatal shootings and trafficked drugs in Northwest Indiana and Chicago, courts said.
Javier Aguilera, 27, of Chicago, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering activity as a Latin Dragons Nation gang member, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Aguilera has been a Latin Dragons member since 2012, in which he sold drugs and possessed firearms, Kirsch said. In April 2017, Aguilera, along with two other gang members, shot at a vehicle with a rival gang member inside, wounding his shoulder, according to court records.
In addition, Aguilera is identified as one of the gang members who participated in multiple rival gang shootings, in which Latin Dragon members open fired on rival gang members, but no one was hit by the gunfire, according to court reports.
Police from Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Hobart, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Calumet City assisted federal agencies in the investigation of Aguilera and other Latin Dragons gang members.