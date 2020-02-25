You are the owner of this article.
Latin Dragons gang member sentenced to 18 years
Latin Dragons gang member sentenced to 18 years

U.S. Attorney charges gang members file

Flanked by Indiana and Illinois law enforcement officials in June 2019, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Thomas Kirsch II announces the indictments of members of the Latin Dragons street gang for their involvement in four separate murders. The announcement came at a press conference at the U.S. Federal Courthouse for the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A Chicago man has been sentenced for his involvement in a gang that has initiated fatal shootings and trafficked drugs in Northwest Indiana and Chicago, courts said.

Javier Aguilera, 27, of Chicago, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering activity as a Latin Dragons Nation gang member, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Aguilera has been a Latin Dragons member since 2012, in which he sold drugs and possessed firearms, Kirsch said. In April 2017, Aguilera, along with two other gang members, shot at a vehicle with a rival gang member inside, wounding his shoulder, according to court records. 

In addition, Aguilera is identified as one of the gang members who participated in multiple rival gang shootings, in which Latin Dragon members open fired on rival gang members, but no one was hit by the gunfire, according to court reports.

Police from Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Hobart, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Calumet City assisted federal agencies in the investigation of Aguilera and other Latin Dragons gang members.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

