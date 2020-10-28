Latin King enforcer sentenced to life for murder, dealing

HAMMOND — A federal judge imposed a life sentence Tuesday on a Hammond man for gang-related murders and drug dealing.
Jeremiah Farmer, 39, a Latin Kings member, used his sentencing to deny he fatally bludgeoned two Hammond auto mechanics 21 years ago.
However, Farmer did admit beating up R&B and hip hop artist R. Kelly last summer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago where the two were incarcerated. Kelly is awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges.
Farmer claimed in a 21-page hand written letter he read Tuesday to U. S. District Court Judge Philip P Simon, that “I was forced to assault Robert Kelly in a desperate attempt to gain media coverage ... and get media help to prove my innocence.”
Farmer claims he is the victim of a “government conspiracy ... to ensure an innocent man is wrongly convicted...”
He added he was sad about having to hurt Kelly who is a “favorite” music artist.
Government prosecutors portrayed Farmer as a brutal gang enforcer who dealt bulk quantities of marijuana, cocaine and tranquilizers on Northwest Indiana streets and robbed and threatened to kill rival drug dealers.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick stated in a memo to the court that Farmer once shot a woman, dealing marijuana in Gary once with a mask over his face and a second time after he took off the mask, because Farmer expected the woman to die and “wanted his face to be the last thing that she saw.”
Nozick said Farmer’s most depraved crime was killing Marion Lowry, 74, of Hammond, and co-worker Harvey Siegers, 66, of Orland Park, Illinois, on June 25, 1999, with a sledgehammer.
The victims died at their business, Calumet Auto Rebuilders, 5105 Calumet Ave., Hammond.
Prosecutors said Farmer later told fellow gang members the victims might have seen a shooting he committed for the Latin Kings and they talked to police too much. Hammond police often used the body shop for squad car repairs.
Nozick wrote in his memo that Farmer also made the “chilling” statement that it “felt...good to hit someone and ‘feel their bones break’ and ‘jaw and teeth shatter,’ and that he hit someone so hard that their eyeball fell out.”
Judge Simon heard statements from the two victims families before passing the life sentence on Farmer.
FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan stated afterward, “The defendant terrorized the community through his violent actions and today’s sentence ensures an extremely dangerous individual has been taken off the streets ... This is an example of how the collective efforts of the FBI and our law enforcement partners. impact crime in our neighborhoods and remain a top priority.”
Prosecutors said Farmer was a veteran member of the Latin Kings, a Chicago-based street gang active in Gary, Hammond and East Chicago.
Farmer stated he would appeal his conviction to a higher court.
