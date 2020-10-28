Latin King enforcer sentenced to life for murder, dealing

HAMMOND — A federal judge imposed a life sentence Tuesday on a Hammond man for gang-related murders and drug dealing.

Jeremiah Farmer, 39, a Latin Kings member, used his sentencing to deny he fatally bludgeoned two Hammond auto mechanics 21 years ago.

However, Farmer did admit beating up R&B and hip hop artist R. Kelly last summer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago where the two were incarcerated. Kelly is awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges.

Farmer claimed in a 21-page hand written letter he read Tuesday to U. S. District Court Judge Philip P Simon, that “I was forced to assault Robert Kelly in a desperate attempt to gain media coverage ... and get media help to prove my innocence.”

Farmer claims he is the victim of a “government conspiracy ... to ensure an innocent man is wrongly convicted...”

He added he was sad about having to hurt Kelly who is a “favorite” music artist.

Government prosecutors portrayed Farmer as a brutal gang enforcer who dealt bulk quantities of marijuana, cocaine and tranquilizers on Northwest Indiana streets and robbed and threatened to kill rival drug dealers.