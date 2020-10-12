Latin King member cleared for sentencing in 21-year-old crime

HAMMOND — A federal judge has set the stage for a Hammond man to finally be sentenced for a double murder more than 21 years ago.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon reaffirmed Thursday that Jeremiah S. Farmer is to be sentenced Oct. 27 for killing Marion Lowry and Harvey Siegers at Calumet Auto Rebuilders, 5105 Calumet Ave., where they worked.

The judge’s six-page opinion, publicly released late last week, turned aside the final 30 of Latin Kings street gang member’s objections to his trial and conviction for the two killings and his role in the gang’s illicit trafficking of marijuana and cocaine.

Justice has long been delayed for the victims and their family.

Police were called late in the morning of June 25, 1999, to the victim’s body shop, where they found Lowry, 74, of Hammond, and co-worker Siegers, 66, of Orland Park, Illinois, both had been fatally beaten with a sledgehammer.

The case languished for two years as police sorted through a number of false leads until receiving an anonymous letter stating the 38-year-old Farmer had bragged about the crime.

The government said the victims’ business was in Latin Kings territory.