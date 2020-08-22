LAUW PackaPalooza kicks off second phase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Area United Way launched PackaPaloosa: The Great American Food Drive in July.

The partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, and Northwest Indiana Community Action encouraged donations from the community of high protein, shelf-stable food items.

The response was beyond expectations.

The campaign raised 9,143 pounds of food, the equivalent of 7,619 meals, valued at almost $16,000.

“We are all extremely grateful to the community for stepping up and supporting local pantries through this food drive. We also want to thank Strack & Van Til for all their work in putting together the donation bags and promoting the drive to their customers. The food drive would not have been a success without the amazing partnership with Strack & Van Til,” said Lake Area United Way President & CEO Lisa Daugherty.

Now PackaPalooza will enter its second phase with PackaPalooza Cares. PackaPalooza Cares will run from Sept. 1 through Oct. 16 and asks volunteers to create care kits for local seniors experiencing social isolation due to COVID-19.