Lawmaker honors Franciscan Health workers who cared for her father while he died of COVID

“The work that you guys do will never go unnoticed," he said. "But this is to make sure it never gets forgotten.”

While flanked by health care workers in the hospital lobby, McNamara presented certificates to Patient Care Coordinator Jennifer McWhirter Mrozinski, Risk Management Director Mandi Eggert and registered nurses Dan Sables and Selase Foster, who cared for her family.

“Today is more about a celebration of you guys putting your lives on the line to protect those people and get them through the worst times of their lives,” she said. “Today is a thank you personally from me. It’s a thank you from the state Legislature, and more importantly, it’s a thank you for my dad.”

Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said health care workers at the hospital have been working tirelessly to help patients over the course of the coronavirus pandemic that started last March.

“I’m just so proud of the work this team does every day, and it’s so nice to be honored this way," he said.

