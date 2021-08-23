Lawsuit seeks to give Gary back control over its classrooms

The flight of white and black Gary residents because of discrimination and unemployment has caused Gary school enrollment to plummet from more than 49,000 students in the early 1960s to less than 5,000 last year.

Coleman complains the state also permitted privately-run charter schools to open in Gary to compete with the public school system for the dwindling number of students.

Coleman argues declining enrollment and state mandated reductions in property taxes on U.S. Steel and other heavy industry starved public education of needed revenues.

The Times reported in 2017 Gary schools were running an annual budget deficit of $22 million. State officials justified its takeover of city schools from local officials as necessary to impose fiscal responsibility on the school district.

MGT Consulting, a Tampa, Florida-based for-profit corporation took over school operations.

State officials reported earlier this year they have reduced both the annual budget deficit as well as the district’s long-term debt.

Coleman said Monday that Gary’s public schools remain in a financial and academic crisis that should be put in the hands of Gary voters to elect a local school board.