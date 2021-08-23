Lawsuit seeks to give Gary back control over its classrooms

HAMMOND — Critics of the state takeover of Gary’s public schools are renewing their attack in a new federal court suit.
Gary attorney Tracy Coleman is demanding a federal judge return control of the Gary Community School Corporation back to Gary residents.
Coleman filed suit in U.S. District Court over the weekend, claiming Indiana officials violated Gary residents' civil rights in 2017 when they took over the debt-ridden schools.
Coleman alleges the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board — whose members are all white — discriminated against Gary’s black population when it replaced locally-elected school administration with a private management firm.
She further alleges the management firm illegally put a referendum before Gary voters last November to raise city taxes by more than 21 million over eight years to help run Gary schools.
Gary residents approved the referendum to raise their taxes by a 13,901 to 9,146 vote.
Coleman also is suing the Lake County Voter Elections and Voter Registration Board, which placed the referendum on the 2020 general election ballot.
It is the second time, in less than a year, the federal court has been asked to deal with how the state is running Gary schools.
Gary activist Robert Buggs and Larona Carter, a Gary resident, complained last year to local election officials the state-imposed Gary school officials don’t have the authority to conduct referendums.
Paige McNulty, Gary’s emergency school manager, asked a federal judge to rule against Buggs complaint, but the federal judge refused to get involved and sent the case back to the Lake County elections board in Crown Point where the matter is being debated.
Coleman said Monday she filed her new suit to guarantee a federal judge will rule on the constitutionality of the state's takeover of Gary schools.
Merrillville attorney Alfredo Estrada, who represented McNulty in the previous federal case, said Monday he cannot comment on the new suit at this time.
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L Springmann was assigned Monday to preside over Coleman’s latest demands for a declaratory judgement that civil rights are being violated and an injunction to remedy the matter.
Coleman’s 19-page complaint sets out a review of racial discrimination and decline of the Gary school system.
It states Gary’s public education system has long been burdened by racial segregation. Some 23 schools had all white or a majority of white students and 17 had all black or a majority of black students in the early 1960s.
The flight of white and black Gary residents because of discrimination and unemployment has caused Gary school enrollment to plummet from more than 49,000 students in the early 1960s to less than 5,000 last year.
Coleman complains the state also permitted privately-run charter schools to open in Gary to compete with the public school system for the dwindling number of students.
Coleman argues declining enrollment and state mandated reductions in property taxes on U.S. Steel and other heavy industry starved public education of needed revenues.
The Times reported in 2017 Gary schools were running an annual budget deficit of $22 million. State officials justified its takeover of city schools from local officials as necessary to impose fiscal responsibility on the school district.
MGT Consulting, a Tampa, Florida-based for-profit corporation took over school operations.
State officials reported earlier this year they have reduced both the annual budget deficit as well as the district’s long-term debt.
Coleman said Monday that Gary’s public schools remain in a financial and academic crisis that should be put in the hands of Gary voters to elect a local school board.
Parents need local school board members they can speak to and which would be conduct business in a constitutional and transparent way.
“Currently Gary residents are being taxed without representation in their schools,” Coleman said.