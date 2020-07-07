Laywers set to argue if new trial's in the case for Snyder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge has scheduled a hearing July 24 on whether former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder must go through a second trial on a bribery allegation.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann set the matter for a hearing following a status hearing Monday in the nearly four-year-old case

Snyder’s defense team, led by Jackie M. Bennett Jr. of Indianapolis, argues the government should be barred from trying Snyder again under the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition against double jeopardy.

A federal grand jury indicted Snyder Nov. 17, 2016.

A federal court jury convicted Snyder last year of soliciting bribes from a Portage truck dealership in return for lucrative city business. Jurors also convicted him of federal tax violations.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen, who presided over the first three years of the case, overturned the bribery verdict last November.

Van Bokkelen ruled trial strategies by federal prosecutors, which he called gamesmanship, resulted in the intimidation of essential defense witnesses — the truck dealership’s former owners.