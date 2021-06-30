Legacy Foundation awards grants to address community needs

MERRILLVILLE — Legacy Foundation is awarding $106,800 in funding to nonprofit organizations serving communities in Lake County.

Nineteen organizations received grants ranging from $2,000 to $22,800.

“This year, Legacy Foundation grants continued to support Lake County with a sharpened focus on the most pressing challenges our community is facing today: the impact of COVID-19, systemic racism and racial injustice, and the underinvestment and lack of infrastructure in under-resourced communities across Lake County,” said Legacy Foundation Vice President Kelly Anoe.

Laini Fluellen Charities received a grant for its Know Your Lemons Breast Health Campaign that teaches young women how to recognize the signs of breast cancer through proper self-examination and the early signs of breast cancer. The organization works to improve health outcomes for African-American and Hispanic women at high-risk for triple-negative breast cancer and those diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We received many strong applications from nonprofit organizations who have risen up to meet the current challenges and are all taking steps forward to help to strengthen Lake County,” Anoe said.