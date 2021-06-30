Legacy Foundation awards grants to address community needs

MERRILLVILLE — Legacy Foundation is awarding $106,800 in funding to nonprofit organizations serving communities in Lake County.
Nineteen organizations received grants ranging from $2,000 to $22,800.
“This year, Legacy Foundation grants continued to support Lake County with a sharpened focus on the most pressing challenges our community is facing today: the impact of COVID-19, systemic racism and racial injustice, and the underinvestment and lack of infrastructure in under-resourced communities across Lake County,” said Legacy Foundation Vice President Kelly Anoe.
Laini Fluellen Charities received a grant for its Know Your Lemons Breast Health Campaign that teaches young women how to recognize the signs of breast cancer through proper self-examination and the early signs of breast cancer. The organization works to improve health outcomes for African-American and Hispanic women at high-risk for triple-negative breast cancer and those diagnosed with breast cancer.
“We received many strong applications from nonprofit organizations who have risen up to meet the current challenges and are all taking steps forward to help to strengthen Lake County,” Anoe said.
Another recipient, Clark Road Genesis Family Center, will use its grant to increase services to students who are struggling in school or have fallen behind during e-learning.
The 2021 Spring/Summer Transform Lake County grant recipients are:
• American Red Cross
• Campagna Academy
• Clark Road Genesis Family Center, Inc.
• Community Change Center: WeAreOne
• Erin's Farm NFP
• Fair Haven Center for Women
• Genesius Guild
• Hearts in Motion
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
• Humane Indiana
• I U Dons, Inc
• Laini Fluellen Charities
• New Beginnings Clubhouse
• Pack Away Hunger
• Rockopelli, Inc.
• Stressbusters Inc
• The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Inc.
• The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc.
• Whiting Public Library
Legacy Foundation’s Transform Lake County Grant Cycle accepts applications twice a year from nonprofit organizations serving any city or town in Lake County.
Nonprofits can deliver programming across a variety of service areas such as arts and culture, economic development, education, environment or animal welfare, health, or human services. The foundation will begin accepting grant proposals for the fall/winter cycle on Oct. 1.
Nonprofit organizations with upcoming events can apply for a sponsorship grant at legacyfdn.org/nonprofits/sponsorships. Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis for charitable events that are open to the public and held in Lake County.
About Legacy Foundation
Legacy Foundation is the community foundation for Lake County, Indiana. Its goal is to offer a personalized approach to giving that enables individuals, families, organizations, and businesses to create a charitable legacy.
Through the generosity of a wide base of donors, Legacy Foundation has awarded over $50 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and individuals since its founding in 1992. The foundation manages over $80 million in assets and is governed by a volunteer board of directors representing a diverse spectrum of business, education, and the nonprofit and public sectors. Learn more at www.legacyfdn.org.