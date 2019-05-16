{{featured_button_text}}
Valpo Legion hosts lunch for Indiana Veterans' Home guests

Veterans from Indiana Veterans Home and some wives and widows enjoy lunch and games Thursday at American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso.

 Emma Mazurek, The Times

VALPARAISO — American Legion Post 94 hosts a spring clean fling from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday at the post, 4 Monroe St., Valparaiso.

It features a variety of items. Food is available and music will be provided. 

