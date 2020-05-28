Legislators won't get pay raise, Illinois comptroller says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza made known in a video she released Wednesday that state legislators will not be getting raises in the next budget year, which begins July 1.
The issue of a pay raise for legislators came up as they debated budget details in the early-morning hours Sunday. Republican legislators balked at the idea of a raise being included in the state’s approximately $40 billion, coronavirus-challenged spending plan for the next fiscal year.
While there is no language in the budget that prohibits a pay raise, it does not provide any money to cover the cost of a pay raise.
“Here’s how much money the General Assembly appropriated for legislator raises … in this year’s budget: Zero,” Mendoza says in the video. “Which means, here’s how much more money I will be putting in their paychecks this year: Zero.”
Mendoza’s office is being sued by two former Democratic state senators over past budgets that did block cost-of-living raises. Democrats cited that case as the reason similar language was left out in the upcoming budget.
