You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Legislators won't get pay raise, Illinois comptroller says
urgent

Legislators won't get pay raise, Illinois comptroller says

{{featured_button_text}}
Susana Mendoza

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Illinois, responds to a reporter's question during an interview in here office about the state budget in Chicago on June 14, 2017.

 G-Jun Yam, file, AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza made known in a video she released Wednesday that state legislators will not be getting raises in the next budget year, which begins July 1.

The issue of a pay raise for legislators came up as they debated budget details in the early-morning hours Sunday. Republican legislators balked at the idea of a raise being included in the state’s approximately $40 billion, coronavirus-challenged spending plan for the next fiscal year.

Illinois driver services centers reopen for some next week

While there is no language in the budget that prohibits a pay raise, it does not provide any money to cover the cost of a pay raise.

“Here’s how much money the General Assembly appropriated for legislator raises … in this year’s budget: Zero,” Mendoza says in the video. “Which means, here’s how much more money I will be putting in their paychecks this year: Zero.”

2 charged in road rage shooting that left 1 dead, 3 wounded

Mendoza’s office is being sued by two former Democratic state senators over past budgets that did block cost-of-living raises. Democrats cited that case as the reason similar language was left out in the upcoming budget.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts