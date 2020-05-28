Legislators won't get pay raise, Illinois comptroller says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza made known in a video she released Wednesday that state legislators will not be getting raises in the next budget year, which begins July 1.

The issue of a pay raise for legislators came up as they debated budget details in the early-morning hours Sunday. Republican legislators balked at the idea of a raise being included in the state’s approximately $40 billion, coronavirus-challenged spending plan for the next fiscal year.

While there is no language in the budget that prohibits a pay raise, it does not provide any money to cover the cost of a pay raise.

“Here’s how much money the General Assembly appropriated for legislator raises … in this year’s budget: Zero,” Mendoza says in the video. “Which means, here’s how much more money I will be putting in their paychecks this year: Zero.”