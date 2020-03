Everyone should have an N95 mask that can be sanitized after use with alcohol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People need to go back to work as soon as they can have a mask and are tested for the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, the Republicans did not remove Trump from office which will result in thousands of Americans dying and benefits for large corporations.

Bob Rusbasan, Dyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0