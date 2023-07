The final nail in the coffin for real relief on 80/94 was passed with SEA which eliminated all references to the never-constructed Illiana Expressway in order to stabilize property values for development in South Lake County. The State's recommendation is their "Flex Plan" by adding signals and messaging which, in my opinion, will only complicate an already dangerous situation. I hope all involved will note the deaths of three more on I-94 last Saturday! Who's counting?