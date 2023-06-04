Memory is not always accurate nor often reliable. George Grenchik's op-ed (May 28) on being tattooed in second grade is his personal recollection which isn't exactly mine. I too, have a blood tatoo on my left side. Here is how I remember getting it.

It was in morning kindergarten at Whiting's Nathan Hale Elementary and it was the fall of 1950. Students K-12 gathered in the high school gym where we were tattooed by a gun-like device. "ZAP! OUCH! NEXT!" I distinctly remember tall, large boys in pain and at least one fainting.

We were also issued dog tags which I still have mine that had our name, address, birthday, and religion. My parents explained to me that the Standard Oil Refinery and neighboring steel mills were targeted for nuclear attacks since they were the largest factories in the world.

Children in the area of these refineries and mills had to be tattooed. If any survived a blast, their blood type was easily identifiable and they would be more quickly aided.

Like Mr. Grenchik, I too was a teacher and over the years when students asked if I had a tattoo, I told them, "Yes, and I got mine at age 5." Today for those who are still around, our ages range from 77 to 91 or so. I often felt that this event was newsworthy since the stark reality of nuclear destruction is not just a worry, but a tattooed fact.

Dennis Zelenke, Highland