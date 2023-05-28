Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The new GOP leadership in the U.S. House has been working diligently to uncover the rampant corruption in the Biden administration, while advancing legislation to combat its oppressive policies. For example:

• The "Born Alive" Act, which requires life-saving medical attention for infants that survive the barbaric, late-term abortion procedure.

• The "Parental rights" Bill, which gives parents a voice in what materials are used in the classroom, and the right to question and challenge these choices with local school boards

• The "House Rules" Bill, which mandates new bills be posted online for 72 hours prior to voting, allowing the public and their representatives a chance to read the bill before the vote

You may be interested to know that our esteemed congressman, Frank Mrvan Jr., voted against all of these bills. Yet, he continually claims to be a political "moderate", despite his support of the Democrat party's "progressive" agenda in D.C.

Mr. Mrvan's radical voting record speaks far louder than his words.

Larry Rapchak, Whiting