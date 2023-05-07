When politicians are choosing corporate gains over the voice of the American people, how are we supposed to trust them? Allowing lawmakers and their immediate family members to trade stocks while elected, with little to no oversight or accountability is deepening that distrust.

A bill has been introduced, lead by Oregon Sen. Merkley, called The Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (Ethics) Act. The bill prohibits elected government officials and their immediate family from owning or trading securities, commodities, or futures. They are still able to place their assets into a blind trust or into qualified mutual funds.

With massive bipartisan support from the public, this is a bill that needs to be passed in order to start restoring trust from the American people in our government officials.

Now is the time to stop this conflict of interest and Sen. Young and Sen. Braun should support this bill.

Paula Seles, LaPorte