I find it very amusing of our self-serving politicians in Indiana to grant themselves giant raises while we have the lowest minimum wage in the country and many school districts begging for referendums along with cuts to Medicaid and welfare. Add to this the huge voucher increase for private for-profit schools (businesses) that are being paid for from OUR tax dollars while public education schools funds are being cut.
Maybe it's time we have a change in our so-called public servants. Remember this in the next elections.
Larry Stassin, Highland