A recent Letter to the Editor stated how much the Biden administration has done for the working class. I must be in a different working class because I haven't seen all these benefits.

My prescriptions are as high as ever, and my health insurance premium increased significantly. Setting a minimum 15% corporate tax is supposed to affect only those making more than $400k per year, but the cost of doing business will be passed onto the working class.

How many of you are driving electric cars and getting the tax credit? No one I know of. Biden wants to forgive student loans which is a slap in the face to people who sacrificed to send their kids to college, and has a plan for mortgage holders with better credit scores to face additional surcharges while those with low credit scores would see fees cut nearly in half.

If this is helping the working class, please don't help so much!

Lynn Graham, Schererville