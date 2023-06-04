Over Memorial day I attended an event at Stoney Run County Park. I took my three grandchildren so they could learn about Memorial Day and what it is really about.

Sad to say they had to learn it was about politics. Listening to speeches that should have been about the day and soldiers turned into a campaign event was disheartening. Listening to politicians talk about committees and legislation, touting their records and patting themselves on the back was ridiculous. Even worse was listening to Mr. Takano, a Congress member from California, giving a campaign speech in support of Mr. Mrvan, listing his supposed accomplishments, when this day was supposed to be about our deceased military.

Mr. Takano then had to take these comments further and bring up the LGBTQ+ in the military. Not the place or the time for such blatant politics! I have a very good friend who is 81 years old and a decorated Vietnam vet, and I know he would have been upset at the content of this memorial.

The event was very nice and much of the content was very appropriate to such a solemn event. The politics was inappropriate to the men and women who served and lost their lives, to the families of the loved ones and people in attendance and to children like my grandkids, who should be learning about the sacrifices of these service members and their families, not partisan politics.

We need to understand there is a time and a place for politics and a time and a place for humility.

Kevin Toth, Cedar Lake