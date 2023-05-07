I was very pleased to see that the Munster residents passed the school tax referendum with a Yes vote of more than 70%. We moved to Munster 2 years ago due specifically for the great schools here. Great schools have kept Munster a great place to live and raise a family, and they are the key to maintaining above average real estate prices and great neighborhoods.

Despite my happiness about the Munster referendum, I was very disappointed to see the Highland school referendum did not pass. How that could happen amazes me. Good schools always drive the quality of life and the value of real estate. In my estimation, Highland voters' failure to pass the tax referendum could be the beginning of the end in what is now a great place to live.

Shame on the Highland voters who failed to understand what is best for them and their community.

Robert Bestvina, Munster