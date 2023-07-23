I am glad The Times printed the AP article ("Storing carbon in farm fields", July 18) about the benefits of sequestering carbon in our agricultural soil.

The potential and multiple benefits to soil restorative farming are huge. Yes, it stores a lot of atmospheric carbon in the soil but it also helps to significantly reduce flooding and erosion. On top of that, it is a boon to fish and wildlife in two ways.

First keeping the topsoil on the ag fields prevents it from choking and degrading our streams and rivers and secondly, all the restored biology in the soil itself widens the bottom of the food chain dramatically benefiting terrestrial wildlife.

Modern ag practices have hurt our lakes and rivers as much as it has helped to increase crop production. It doesn’t have to be this way. Studies are showing that not only will soil restorative farming provide the benefits mentioned above, but it also increases the bottom line of the farmers after the first couple of years.

With the incredible amount of financial support farmers get from the government, there is no reason to delay going to no-till farming and cover crops now.

Jim Sweeney, Schererville