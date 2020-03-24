LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Remember to thank those who make our country great

Now that we are all dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it about time to reflect on who are really heroes in this country.

We might realize just now that a lot of our freedom been taken away due to this disease. The veterans fought to give us that freedom, the police and firemen put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, the nurses and doctors work each day and most holidays to keep us well.

These people are the heroes who deserve recognition for their own sacrifices each and every day. I want to say to each one of you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

So next time you go past a police officer or see a nurse in uniform or you have a doctor appointment, you need to take the time to say thank you. For the military and the veterans who have served, you deserve our sincere gratitude for what each one of you did to make America what it is today. Yes, we will all get through this pandemic and probably forget about the people I mentioned. But God knows that each one of you is an angel and He is watching down over each one of you!

Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton

