After reading Rebekah Bydlak's protracted cheerleading for school choice ("There’s never been a year like this for school choice", May 7), I was surprised to find myself in agreement with her — on the word "choice." Yes, I suppose parents should have a choice regarding their children's education. As a retired "traditional public school" teacher, I'd like to propose as a taxpayer I might have a choice. Allow me to funnel my taxes to public schools, as it should be my choice to decide I don't want my money used to support charter/private schools.