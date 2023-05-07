To all the residents who voted "yes" for schools on May 2, thank you! To all the residents who voted "no"' for schools, please understand what your vote has done. This isn't about teacher pay or a football field, or whatever nonsense is going around on social media platforms. It's about the kids.

By voting no, you are telling the future they are not worth more. Being a teacher, I see these kids daily, and I can tell you they are worth every penny of every referendum. Unfortunately, the state of Indiana has turned school funding into the Hunger Games, where every district must now fight for itself.

You can still help. Please contact your state representative and encourage better funding of public schools. Want to see the direct impact of your vote? Sign up to be a substitute in your local district and face the kids whose future you just voted on.

Heather Oaks, Griffith