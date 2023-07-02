Informative article by Jerry Davich on the smell (June 27, “Bad odor smelled like my youth”). Adding to it, for some time we, in the Robertsdale area, have been subjected to an emission of tiny particles coming from BP/Amoco on a daily basis. They can readily be seen on our house and cars windows.

My concern is that if the particles cling to our windows, would they also cling to our lungs since they may be so small that our nostril hairs might not be able to filter them. One can easily see it on the surface of cars and house windows, would appreciate if Jerry would address this problem, I have just made this known the IEPA.