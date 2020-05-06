Liberty Mutual, Safeco Insurance donate $10K to Crossroads YMCA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To help give back during the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have donated $10,000 to Crossroads YMCA.

The nonprofit was nominated for the grant by Mark Bates, of Pinnacle Insurance Group of Indiana, Inc., as part of an emergency community support grant.

The goal of the grant is to help independent insurance agents, like Bates, to "make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where they live and work,” Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving program manager, said in a news release.

“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Crossroads YMCA, Inc. during this pandemic, and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” Bates said in a news release.

“Crossroads YMCA, Inc has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”

Marketing Director for Crossroads YMCA Jill Schaffenberger said the YMCA was aware of the nomination and is "very appreciative."