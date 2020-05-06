Liberty Mutual, Safeco Insurance donate $10K to Crossroads YMCA

To help give back during the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have donated $10,000 to Crossroads YMCA.
The nonprofit was nominated for the grant by Mark Bates, of Pinnacle Insurance Group of Indiana, Inc., as part of an emergency community support grant.
The goal of the grant is to help independent insurance agents, like Bates, to "make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where they live and work,” Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving program manager, said in a news release.
“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Crossroads YMCA, Inc. during this pandemic, and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” Bates said in a news release.
“Crossroads YMCA, Inc has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”
Marketing Director for Crossroads YMCA Jill Schaffenberger said the YMCA was aware of the nomination and is "very appreciative."
The grant will allow the Crossroads YMCA to fund its emergency child care services, along with food and supplies needed for the program. Every Crossroads YMCA location will benefit from the donation, Schaffenberger said.
In late March, Crossroads YMCA and Lake Area United Way partnered to provide emergency child care services to essential employees.
"Our first location for emergency childcare was at our Griffith Family YMCA location," Schaffenberger said in an email. "As the stay at home order is lifted, we will expand care for all at our other locations (Crown Point, Hammond, and Whiting) as more area workers start returning to work."
