Libraries in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties close

Libraries across Northwest Indiana have closed due to growing concerns of the healthy and safety of community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the Lake County Public Library system, Porter County Public Library System (PCPLS), Crown Point Community Library System, Michigan City Public Library and Hammond Public Library announced closures.
At this time, PCPLS libraries will offer a curbside delivery service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Holds should be placed online. Orders can be picked up at the library by parking in the library express spot and calling the phone number listed on the sign.
How long will my library be closed for?
- All branches in the Lake County Public Library system, including Cedar Lake; Dyer-Schererville; Griffith-Calumet Township; Highland; Hobart; Lake Station; New Chicago; Merrillville; Munster; and St. John will be closed until further notice.
- All branches in the Porter County Public Library System, including Hebron, Kouts, Portage, South Haven and Valparaiso, will be closed until April 10.
- Crown Point Community Library System's Crown Point and Winfield branches are closed until further notice.
- The Michigan City Public Library is closed until March 22.
- The Hammond Public Library is closed until April 6.
Are book drops open?
- Lake County Public Library system: Unknown at this time.
- Porter County Public Library System: Unknown at this time.
- Crown Point Community Library System: Unknown at this time.
- The Michigan City Public Library: No.
- The Hammond Public Library: Unknown at this time.
Will I need to pay late dues because of the closure?
- Lake County Public Library system: No, due dates are being moved while the library is closed.
- Porter County Public Library System: No. In general, the PCPLS doesn't assess late fees.
- Crown Point Community Library System: No, overdue fines will be waived.
- The Michigan City Public Library: No. Late fees will not be assessed.
- The Hammond Public Library: No. Late fees will not be assessed.
What if I have items that need to be returned?
- Lake County Public Library system: Checked-out items should be kept until further notice. Due dates will be moved while the library is closed.
- Porter County Public Library System: Unknown at this time.
- Crown Point Community Library System: Checked-out materials should be kept until further notice. Due dates will be extended.
- The Michigan City Public Library: Anyone with checked out materials should keep them until the library reopens.
- The Hammond Public Library: Checked-out items should be kept until further notice. Due dates will be moved while the library is closed.
What happens to the hold I have in place?
- Lake County Public Library system: Holds will not expire or trigger during this closure.
- Porter County Public Library System: Unknown at this time.
- Crown Point Community Library System: Unknown at this time.
- The Michigan City Public Library: Unknown at this time.
- The Hammond Public Library: Holds will not expire or trigger during this closure.
Are programs canceled?
- Lake County Public Library system: Yes. All events are canceled until further notice.
- Porter County Public Library System: Yes. All events are canceled until April 8.
- Crown Point Community Library System: Yes. All events are canceled until further notice.
- The Michigan City Public Library: Yes. All events are canceled until March 22. The VITA tax assistance program also has been temporarily suspended.
- The Hammond Public Library: Events throughout the month have been canceled.
Can I still check out items digitally?
- Lake County Public Library system: Yes. Visit www.lcplin.org/stream for more information.
- Porter County Public Library System: Yes, with a library card. Visit pcpls.org/digital-branch for more information.
- Crown Point Community Library System: Yes, e-books and audio books are available online. Visit crownpointlibrary.org/for-readers for more information.
- The Michigan City Public Library: Yes. E-books and audio books are available on mobile devices through the library's free Axis 360 app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. They also can be accessed using the Axis 360 website at mclib.axis360.baker-taylor.com.
- The Hammond Public Library: Yes. Visit http://www.hammond.lib.in.us/eresources.html for more information.