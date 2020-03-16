You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Libraries in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties close
topical urgent

Libraries in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties close

Lake County Public Library, Main Branch in Merrillville

The main branch of the Lake County Public Library system at 1919 81st Ave in Merrillville is a destination for book lovers.

Northwest Indiana has many fine libraries, including in Hammond, Gary, Crown Point, Valparaiso and Michigan City, which was designed by the acclaimed architect Helmut Jahn.

The Lake County Public Library system stands out as a well-stocked respite of knowledge, literature and culture. 

As a kid I used to trek to the branches in Highland, Griffith and Munster on weekends while reading a book while walking, often spending the whole day there. As an adult, I've come to visit and appreciate more branches, including in Schererville, St. John and the architectural gem on Lake George in downtown Hobart. Whether you love literary classics, genre titles or graphic novels, Lake County libraries have got you covered. They have impressive and ever-expanding collections that will keep you up with contemporary literature.

The pinnacle of the Lake County Public Library System is the main branch on U.S. 30 in Merrillville, which boasts the widest selection, a gallery of South Shore Line posters, and a local Indiana Room, which includes the work of local writers. You can find "Indiana at 200," which I contributed an essay to, or my mother Judith Pete's doctoral thesis for Creighton University, which I edited.

 Joseph S. Pete

Libraries across Northwest Indiana have closed due to growing concerns of the healthy and safety of community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Monday, the Lake County Public Library system, Porter County Public Library System (PCPLS), Crown Point Community Library System, Michigan City Public Library and Hammond Public Library announced closures. 

At this time, PCPLS libraries will offer a curbside delivery service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Holds should be placed online. Orders can be picked up at the library by parking in the library express spot and calling the phone number listed on the sign. 

How long will my library be closed for? 

  • All branches in the Lake County Public Library system, including Cedar Lake; Dyer-Schererville; Griffith-Calumet Township; Highland; Hobart; Lake Station; New Chicago; Merrillville; Munster; and St. John will be closed until further notice. 
  • All branches in the Porter County Public Library System, including Hebron, Kouts, Portage, South Haven and Valparaiso, will be closed until April 10. 
  • Crown Point Community Library System's Crown Point and Winfield branches are closed until further notice. 
  • The Michigan City Public Library is closed until March 22. 
  • The Hammond Public Library is closed until April 6. 

Are book drops open? 

  • Lake County Public Library system: Unknown at this time. 
  • Porter County Public Library System: Unknown at this time. 
  • Crown Point Community Library System: Unknown at this time. 
  • The Michigan City Public Library: No. 
  • The Hammond Public Library: Unknown at this time. 

Will I need to pay late dues because of the closure?

  • Lake County Public Library system: No, due dates are being moved while the library is closed. 
  • Porter County Public Library System: No. In general, the PCPLS doesn't assess late fees. 
  • Crown Point Community Library System: No, overdue fines will be waived. 
  • The Michigan City Public Library: No. Late fees will not be assessed. 
  • The Hammond Public Library: No. Late fees will not be assessed. 

What if I have items that need to be returned? 

  • Lake County Public Library system: Checked-out items should be kept until further notice. Due dates will be moved while the library is closed.
  • Porter County Public Library System: Unknown at this time. 
  • Crown Point Community Library System: Checked-out materials should be kept until further notice. Due dates will be extended. 
  • The Michigan City Public Library: Anyone with checked out materials should keep them until the library reopens. 
  • The Hammond Public Library: Checked-out items should be kept until further notice. Due dates will be moved while the library is closed.

What happens to the hold I have in place?

  • Lake County Public Library system: Holds will not expire or trigger during this closure.
  • Porter County Public Library System: Unknown at this time. 
  • Crown Point Community Library System: Unknown at this time. 
  • The Michigan City Public Library: Unknown at this time. 
  • The Hammond Public Library: Holds will not expire or trigger during this closure.

Are programs canceled? 

  • Lake County Public Library system: Yes. All events are canceled until further notice. 
  • Porter County Public Library System: Yes. All events are canceled until April 8. 
  • Crown Point Community Library System: Yes. All events are canceled until further notice. 
  • The Michigan City Public Library: Yes. All events are canceled until March 22. The VITA tax assistance program also has been temporarily suspended. 
  • The Hammond Public Library: Events throughout the month have been canceled. 

Can I still check out items digitally? 

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts