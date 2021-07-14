Life Christian STEAM Academy now accredited by the state

GARY — An elementary school in Gary that started two years ago now is accredited by the state.

At the State Board of Education meeting Wednesday morning, Life Christian STEAM Academy received a unanimous vote from the board to receive accreditation. For the past two years, the school, at 430 E. Ridge Road, has served kindergarteners and first graders in the Region, but it plans to have 115 to 130 students all the way to fifth grade for the coming school year.

The ultimate plan is to serve students through eighth grade, according to the letter explaining the school submitted to the board.

When it comes to instruction, LCSA's main philosophy is for each child to be taught from "a personalized learning path," the letter states. Formative and summative assessments from each child will be used to guide instruction that is aligned with the curriculum standards for each grade level.

"Within a safe, loving and enriching environment, students will discover their individual gifts and talents; develop intellectually, emotionally, spiritually, and physically; and impact the world through their leadership, integrity, faith, spirit of excellence, and Biblical foundation," LCSA said in the letter.