The sun is shining and the skies are clear, however officials said Lake Michigan conditions are treacherous along the Region's shorelines.
Life-threatening waves and currents are expected on Lake Michigan in Indiana and Illinois, the National Weather Service said.
Stretching from Chicago to LaPorte County, a red swim risk blanketed beaches Wednesday, with the NWS warning potential swimmers against taking a dip in the lake.
A beach hazards statement was issued Wednesday morning that affected Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties as well as Cook County. The NWS warned of high waves of up to 5 feet tall and of strong rip currents and structural currents.
Low spots and sandbars in the lake carry an elevated risk of rip currents, which are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore that sweep swimmers into deeper water, according to the NWS. Structural currents form along piers and can also sweep swimmers into deeper water along the pier structure.
The NWS cautioned that exposed beaches are more likely to experience the most significant waves and currents.