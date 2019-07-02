MUNSTER — A lifelong Munster resident and Ball State University graduate has been chosen as the democratic candidate for clerk-treasurer for the town's upcoming election.
Jennifer Pizzuto-Dean was nominated and unanimously elected by the Munster Democratic Precinct Organization.
On the democratic ballot, Pizzuto-Dean will join 1st Ward town council candidate Ken Schoon and 4th Ward town council candidate Steve Tulowitzke.
Pizzuto-Dean was elected on June 20 when the Munster Democratic Precinct Organization held a caucus to fill open positions on the general election ballot.
Pizzuto-Dean graduated from Munster High School in 2002 and earned a bachelor of arts degree in Japanese with a minor in sociology, women's studies and Asian studies at Ball State University. In 2008, she graduated with a master's of arts degree in sociology and institutional research at Ball State.
Currently, Pizzuto-Dean works at a global transport and logistics company, and her duties include working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection when clearing goods for U.S. importers, issuing payments, invoicing payments and keeping detailed records, according to the Munster Democratic Precinct Organization.
“Jennifer’s background and experience makes her an excellent candidate for the clerk-treasurer position,” James Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Central Committee, said.