Lifelong resident of Lake Station fills school board vacancy
Lifelong resident of Lake Station fills school board vacancy

Brent Watts

On Thursday evening Brent A. Watts was appointed to fill the at-large position vacancy during a special meeting at the the Lake Station Community Schools Board. 

LAKE STATION — A lifelong resident has been named as the newest member of the Lake Station Community Schools Board.

Brent A. Watts was appointed Thursday to fill the at-large position vacancy during a special meeting, according to a news release from Lake Station Community Schools.

Watts graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School and has served as the president and a coach for the Lake Station Little League for several years. Watts has worked at the Sherwin Williams Company for 31 years and has served as management.

Watts will assume duties as a board member immediately, saying he is “humbled and honored to serve his community.”

The school board received 11 applicants for the position and interviews of candidates were conducted this week, Superintendent Thomas Cripliver said in the release.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

