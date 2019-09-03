Lifesaving skills practiced at Hanover Central High School

CEDAR LAKE — Students in the EMS II class with instructor Jake Viehman had to put their lifesaving skills to the test recently at Hanover Central High School.
Viehman placed mannequins throughout the school and students had to perform CPR on those dummies to pass the test.
Viehman has done this in the past with his students, but it has been a few years.
“I think that both the students and the staff have enjoyed this exercise,” Viehman said.
The students are learning the lifesaving skills in the classroom but this “real life” situation helps them. The six students who were tested throughout the day, were seniors Zach Fleming, Katlyn Harrell, Audrey Harris, Taylor Towry, Breanna Wawrzycki and Nic Zajac.
As the bell would ring and students were walking to their classrooms, Viehman would place the mannequin in a strategic area, targeting one of his EMS II students.
As soon as the students saw the mannequin, they had to initiate lifesaving skills, appropriate to the patient, whether it was an adult or an infant. Sometimes two students had to do the exercise. A few times Viehman interrupted a class to have a student “save” a patient.
“I believe this is important because I feel like it is the best way to simulate the high anxiety and chaos associated with having to perform CPR in a real life situation without actually having to perform CPR in a real life situation,” Viehman said. “It forces the students to focus on the patient and deal with the distractions of an emergency scene. In this case, it is their friends and classmates as they walk by.”
Viehman, a Certified EMT since 2003, has been teaching at Hanover in some capacity for 10 years and after obtaining a Certification as a primary instructor by the state of Indiana, he teaches there full-time.
”I believe this class teaches the students to value life and help their fellow man,” he said. “This particular exercise teaches the students to adapt to high stress, high anxiety situations in which they are required to recall previously learned information and psychomotor skills.”
Viehman added that this activity forces the students to adapt to changing environmental and patient conditions while demonstrating mastery of CPR.
Breanna Wasrzycki was very nervous as she approached the manequin. “You gotta know what to do and this was nerve-wracking,” she said. “There’s a lot of people around.”
Taylor Towry and Zach Fleming had to accomplish a two-person rescue.
“It was fun,” Towry said. “I was a little nervous, but it was OK."
“You have to rely on what you have learned,” Fleming said. “It’s not that hard.”
Viehman hopes the students take the skills of CPR and the many other skills they will learn and use them to make a difference in someone else's life.