Lincoln Elementary School confirms positive COVID-19 case

CEDAR LAKE — A positive coronavirus case has been confirmed at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Lake.
On Wednesday Principal Frank Zaremba sent a letter to parents stating a coronavirus case was identified among the student and staff population.
Further information on the individual was not published and Hanover Community School Corporation did not immediately respond to The Times' inquiries.
The individual received a positive result on Wednesday and the person was last at the school on Aug. 21, the letter said. School officials have traced the individual's contact with others and those who were in close contact have been notified.
The individual and those who were potentially exposed have been instructed to self-quarantine.
"If you have not been contacted directly from the school, it is not believed your child was a close contact with the person who tested positive," Zaremba said in the letter. "As always, please continue your diligence in monitoring symptoms at home and communicating any symptoms with our school nurse."
