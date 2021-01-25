Liquor, items moved from Genesis Center are accounted for, administration says

GARY — The city administration is putting together an inventory of items relocated from the soon-to-be-sold Genesis Convention Center, including unused liquor and personal property like furniture, cables, fixtures and equipment.

It also is doing an inventory of unused golf carts from the South Gleason Golf Course, which is subject to a pending purchase agreement to a private company.

Deputy Mayor Trent McCain said the administration will compile a comprehensive report describing all personal property that was contained in the building.

His comments come on the heels of Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, saying said he received calls about items being moved of the event venue and inquiring about an inventory.

"We've seen time and time again, things are moved and lost forever," Brewer said.

In the past, Brewer said, chandeliers went missing from Marquette Park Pavilion, never to be seen again.

Countless art pieces from the Gary Community School Corp. have disappeared over the years, too, he said.

Eric Reaves, head of community investment, said every item will be accounted for and likely auctioned off, per state statute.

