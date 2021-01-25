 Skip to main content
Liquor, items moved from Genesis Center are accounted for, administration says
Liquor, items moved from Genesis Center are accounted for, administration says

Akyumen Genesis stock

A rendering is shown of Akyumen's plans for the Genesis Convention Center, which it wants to make into its corporate headquarters.

 Provided

GARY — The city administration is putting together an inventory of items relocated from the soon-to-be-sold Genesis Convention Center, including unused liquor and personal property like furniture, cables, fixtures and equipment. 

It also is doing an inventory of unused golf carts from the South Gleason Golf Course, which is subject to a pending purchase agreement to a private company. 

Deputy Mayor Trent McCain said the administration will compile a comprehensive report describing all personal property that was contained in the building. 

His comments come on the heels of Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, saying said he received calls about items being moved of the event venue and inquiring about an inventory. 

"We've seen time and time again, things are moved and lost forever," Brewer said. 

In the past, Brewer said, chandeliers went missing from Marquette Park Pavilion, never to be seen again.

Countless art pieces from the Gary Community School Corp. have disappeared over the years, too, he said. 

Eric Reaves, head of community investment, said every item will be accounted for and likely auctioned off, per state statute. 

According to state statute, once items are declared surplus, they can be disposed of by "trading, auctioning, and dismantling it for recovery of parts."

Reaves said the city will finalize the sale of the Genesis Center this week, after a week's delay, to the Los Angeles-based smartphone manufacturing company Akyumen Industries.

Once sold, Akyumen will take over the center's monthly utility bills and temporarily use the site as its corporate headquarters and cellphone assembly plant until a permanent manufacturing plant can be built at the old Ivanhoe Gardens site in the city's Tolleston section.

Rinzer Williams III, attorney for the Gary Common Council, said the Genesis Center's board of directors, while still in existence, is effectively powerless and unable to hold quorum or meet after Mayor Jerome Prince removed three of its five members last year.  

To dissolve the board, Prince must appoint members to the three board positions he vacated earlier this year, Williams said.

Then the board must meet and vote to disband, Williams said. 

"For the board to dissolve, the board has to do so on its own accord. There's no other way to dissolve it, other than legislatively," Williams said.

McCain said Prince intends to name his appointments soon.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

