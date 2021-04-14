Liquor license applicants getting another shot

VALPARAISO — The next City Council meeting will feature restaurateurs making their pitches for a valuable downtown liquor license.

It’s work that a city committee is tasked with doing before the applications are forwarded to the council for final approval, but that process broke down this time, City Attorney Patrick Lyp said, so the best solution is for a do-over at the council level.

“The thought process was that this was the fairest way to proceed for all parties involved,” he said.

The committee includes a nonvoting member who is a restaurant professional to offer guidance as needed in evaluating the applicants. Not until after the March 24 committee meeting made its choice did Lyp learn about a clear conflict of interest, he said.

The nonvoting member had been involved in legal matters with the chef for one of the applicants, Lyp said. The member didn’t know who the chef would be in advance but didn’t say anything about the lawsuit at the meeting, Lyp said.