Little Free Pantry to offer 24/7 service to Crown Point community

"I think it would benefit everybody a lot. I've seen that there's the little library things ... we all thought that it would be a cool idea to do that, but with food," said 13-year-old Ava Graper, one of the Juliette scouts.

Ava Graper, along with Madelyn Eenigenburg and Brianna Hulen, will maintain the pantry by checking on it weekly.

"It means a lot to me that we can help the people that don't have the ability to obtain food. Three-hundred thousand children in the state of Indiana alone don't know where their next meal is coming from. So it's important that we try to help them by the best way we can," Eenigenburg said.

Hulen, who presented to the Board of Works in 2018, shared the same message with board members, adding the pantry has a dual-purpose: serving those with food insecurities, while providing a purpose for those who want to give.

"It's a relief. It's definitely been a weight on our shoulders," Ava Graper said, adding she hopes younger generations get involved with the pantry.

For Tim Fealy, president of Hometown Happenings, getting involved with the pantry made sense, given the group's mission: working together for a healthier, happier community.