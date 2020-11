Loaded gun confiscated during St. John traffic stop, police say

ST. JOHN — A 24-year-old Richton Park man faces a weapons offense charge after St. John police found him driving with a gun in his car without a license during a traffic stop early Sunday, authorities said.

Police stopped the man about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Sheffield Avenue and West 101st Avenue on suspicion of driving with an expired registration plate, St. John police spokesman Roger Patz said.

He told police he was on his way to Merrillville.

During a consent search of his vehicle, police found a loaded .45 caliber Glock pistol with an extended 30 round magazine in a glove box within the man's reach.

The driver failed to produce a carry permit in Indiana, and officers confiscated the firearm and released the man at the scene, Patz said.

Patz said the man would be charged with carrying a handgun without a license as a Class A misdemeanor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.