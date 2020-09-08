Local 219 brings back Wing Wednesdays; Uran stars as first guest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Local 219 is picking up its search for the hottest wings in the Region.

The digital media company's famed Wing Wednesday series relaunches this week on, you guessed it, Wednesday.

The first installment of season two features Crown Point Mayor David Uran and Manolie Pappas, owner of One13 North, along with wings from the restaurant.

Alan Myszkowski, owner and executive producer of Local 219, and Rosalie Black, who is a real estate broker, will again team up as hosts of the show.

"We're bringing it back now because I think a lot of the timing's right," Myszkowski said.

"Before it was, we'd get in these restaurants that we weren't sure when the shutdowns were coming. It just left it very open-ended, and we wanted to make sure that if we're going to run promotions and help businesses get exposure, then they would be able to take advantage of it."

Black chimed in, adding the duo had fun filming the first season and the series is "something different for people to see."