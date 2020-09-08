 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local 219 brings back Wing Wednesdays; Uran stars as first guest
urgent

Local 219 brings back Wing Wednesdays; Uran stars as first guest

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Local 219 is picking up its search for the hottest wings in the Region.

The digital media company's famed Wing Wednesday series relaunches this week on, you guessed it, Wednesday.

The first installment of season two features Crown Point Mayor David Uran and Manolie Pappas, owner of One13 North, along with wings from the restaurant. 

Halfway house amid Crown Point family homes angers residents, prompts city lawsuit
Indiana AG sues manager of defunct Crown Theatre after refunds never received

Alan Myszkowski, owner and executive producer of Local 219, and Rosalie Black, who is a real estate broker, will again team up as hosts of the show. 

"We're bringing it back now because I think a lot of the timing's right," Myszkowski said. 

"Before it was, we'd get in these restaurants that we weren't sure when the shutdowns were coming. It just left it very open-ended, and we wanted to make sure that if we're going to run promotions and help businesses get exposure, then they would be able to take advantage of it."

Black chimed in, adding the duo had fun filming the first season and the series is "something different for people to see." 

"We gained a lot of notoriety. It was so weird. We would literally walk into places, and we wouldn't know anyone and someone would come up to us and say, 'Hey, you guys do Wing Wednesday,'" Black said with a chuckle.

Although Black wasn’t able to attend the first episode of the season, she said she’s ready to put her taste buds to the test.

"I've had torturous, torturous levels of hotness that made me feel like my whole body was on fire and my brain exploded," Black said. "I definitely have had on a scale of 1 to 10, I've had 20." 

"Alan takes it a lot better than I do, but I'm getting better. I have been preparing myself for season two. So watch out, Alan, I'm coming," she added with a laugh. 

Crown Point wrapping up various road projects
Hotel, restaurants and more coming to Crown Point
Crown Point rejects all skate park bids

While people will have to wait for the new episode to see how One13 North wings rank, Myszkowski gave viewers a glimpse at what they can expect. 

"It definitely gave me some lip tingling, some tongue tingling," he said, adding Pappas and Uran had heat hiccups.

"I think I was in trouble for about 30 minutes after the wings."

When looking ahead at the rest of the season, Myszkowski said he expects season two will have 10-12 episodes. Restaurants and special guests are still being sorted out, he added. 

Various local eateries, including Bombers BBQ, MastersQue, Flat Rock Tap, have been featured in the series. 

The season two debut of Wing Wednesday will debut at noon Wednesday on Local 219's Facebook page @LOCAL219

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Sept. 8

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts