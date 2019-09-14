LOWELL — Soon fall enthusiasts will be able to navigate the corn stalk contours of a local astronaut's face at a Region pumpkin patch.
Jerry Ross, a Crown Point native, holds the world record for his seven flights into space. He has walked in space nine times. Now, he is being honored with a portrait planted in a cornfield at Kregel’s Pumpkin Patch's annual maze in Lowell.
Ross, who worked as an astronaut from 1980 to 2012, will visit Kregel's, at 7705 W. 159th Ave., from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 6, for a book signing and to take photographs with attendees.
Ross told Derrill Kregel, pumpkin patch owner, he was honored to be the subject of the maze.
“But the fact that is the 50th anniversary of our first landing on the moon makes it so much better,” Ross said.
As far as how a portrait transforms into a corn maze, a combination of GPS tech and graphic designing is used to create the grainy masterpiece. First, Kregel comes up with a design idea and relays it to a graphic artist at Maze Play, a maze design company in Idaho.
The graphic artist then creates a design and collaborates with Kregel until the final design is agreed upon.
“I provide them with the GPS coordinates and the dimensions and they load the data into a computerized GPS-guided tractor and planter,” Kregel said. “They travel around the country and plant about 150 mazes, which was a very difficult task with the wet spring we had. We had a very narrow window of opportunity to plant the maze this year and I am very happy with the service Maze Play provided.”
Kregel said he and Ross are kindred spirits whose paths have crossed early in life. Kregel remembers riding the same bus while Ross was a high school junior and Kregel was in first grade.
“We are both alumni of Washington School, Robert Taft Junior High, Crown Point High School and Purdue University West Lafayette,” Kregel said.
Both men also were inspired by the same teacher at Washington High School named Effie Laney, Kregel said.
“I remember shortly after Jerry visited her after his first shuttle mission she came to the farm, and she was so excited that Jerry recognized her as a positive influence,” Kregel said. “Effie Laney was very proud of Jerry, and I hope she was proud of me too.”
Kregel said like Ross, he has always been fascinated by science, space and technology and his father was a private pilot.
“In 1972 our family vacation was to Kitty Hawk, the birth place of flight, and then to NASA in Florida. We saw Apollo 17 in the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center, Florida,” Kregel said.
Kregel said the pumpkin patch will be open Sept. 28 through Oct. 30, where individuals can pick pumpkins, buy produce, visit the petting zoo, purchase snacks and more.