Local educators push back against school funding threat

“Instead of providing more resources to those in need during this critical time, Republican leadership is choosing political partisanship and gambling with the safety and lives of children, educators and their communities in the process,” former gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said in a statement Friday morning. “We know that there is already deep inequity in public school funding. To put another obstacle in place to strip away vital funds, that are already stretched thin, is simply unacceptable.”

McCormick, the Republican schools chief, urged Holcomb to call a special session of the state’s assembly to address education funding.

“I, along with many school officials, were extremely disappointed to receive President Tempore Bray’s funding letter, released just days after many schools have started,” McCormick said in a statement late Thursday night. “Penalizing districts who cannot offer onsite instruction leads to dangerous decision making.”

In the School City of Hobart, where district leaders received the letter hours before bringing a reopening plan to the community, Superintendent Peggy Buffington said she may be forced to consider a hybrid model of instruction if she cannot drive down the number of families in her district who have requested in-person learning.