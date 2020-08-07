You are the owner of this article.
Local educators push back against school funding threat
Local educators push back against school funding threat

West Side distributes Chromebooks

West Side Leadership Academy Principal Othiniel Mahone, right, sets up a Chromebook for sophomore Charles Hudson Jr., left, and his mother, Marvella Manyfield. Tuesday was Chromebook distribution day for West Side sophomores. 

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Educators are reacting Friday to a funding threat school leaders say has sent districts spiraling into uncertainty in an already rapidly changing start to the 2020-21 year.

In a letter to school leaders Thursday, Indiana Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, reminded educators of a state law capping per pupil funding for students at 85% for those who receive at least half of their instruction virtually — an issue educators say they were counting on to be resolved in the coming legislation given the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“State leaders have said we favor fully funding students whose families choose virtual instruction this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I believe there is a strong appetite for making that change,” Bray’s letter states. “However, there is no guarantee such an exception will be made for schools that don't give families the option of in-person instruction in a school building. Therefore, schools that don't offer in-person instruction should plan on operating under the current funding policy.”

A June letter from the Indiana Department of Education assured school leaders that, though legislative approval would be needed, districts would be given a “Virtual due to COVID” option when reporting their enrollment this fall and would be funded at 100% foundation for these students.

Bray’s letter Thursday adds another layer of confusion as educators grapple with shifting guidance from state and local health officials.

Nearly a dozen Northwest Indiana districts already have gained school board approval and communicated to families their intention to reopen virtually for the start of the academic year.

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a news conference Thursday morning as many as 31 districts statewide have notified the IDOE of their intention to reopen virtually.

While some Lake County districts, like Griffith Public Schools and the School Town of Highland, will open remotely for the first four or nine weeks of school, the School City of Hammond committed Tuesday night to a full fall semester of virtual learning.

With Indiana’s basic tuition support for students set at about $5,700, a loss of 15% funding could be as much as $7 million in the fall semester for Northwest Indiana’s largest school district, Superintendent Scott Miller said. That could push districts back into in-person learning to avoid layoffs or the discontinuation of coronavirus support programs for working families.

“A core value of the Republican Party is local control and this flies in the face of that,” Miller said. “The locally elected school board should be the one to make that decision.”

Lake County’s total coronavirus positivity rate reported since March 1 is 11.5%, up from the state’s rate of 8.8%, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate, counted for the period of July 25 to July 31, is 7.7%, slightly more than the state’s 7.5%. And, the number of cases reported statewide continues to rise this week after Indiana surpassed the 1,000 mark in its daily case total reported Thursday.

Several Central Indiana school districts that opened for in-person learning this week already have reported positive cases.

“Even in the schools that are in, teachers will tell you privately they’re uncomfortable,” said GlenEva Dunham, president of the Indiana chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.”

Dunham said the law, at the time it was written, was meant to help regulate virtual charter schools, not public school corporations operating during a pandemic.

Her district, the Gary Community School Corp., was among the first in Northwest Indiana to announce a virtual reopening.

“We’re not considering ourselves a virtual school,” Dunham said “We’re in a school in a pandemic that’s keeping our students safe.”

State Democrats expressed their shock and disappointment in the Senate president’s letter after Gov. Eric Holcomb promised this June educators would not see funding cuts in the 2020-21 school year.

“Instead of providing more resources to those in need during this critical time, Republican leadership is choosing political partisanship and gambling with the safety and lives of children, educators and their communities in the process,” former gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said in a statement Friday morning. “We know that there is already deep inequity in public school funding. To put another obstacle in place to strip away vital funds, that are already stretched thin, is simply unacceptable.”

McCormick, the Republican schools chief, urged Holcomb to call a special session of the state’s assembly to address education funding.

“I, along with many school officials, were extremely disappointed to receive President Tempore Bray’s funding letter, released just days after many schools have started,” McCormick said in a statement late Thursday night. “Penalizing districts who cannot offer onsite instruction leads to dangerous decision making.”

In the School City of Hobart, where district leaders received the letter hours before bringing a reopening plan to the community, Superintendent Peggy Buffington said she may be forced to consider a hybrid model of instruction if she cannot drive down the number of families in her district who have requested in-person learning.

Under health officials’ shifting social distancing requirements, Buffington said Thursday night, she is not able to maintain 6 feet of space between students as encouraged for contact tracing purposes. The district has now delayed the start of school 12 calendar days to figure out its next steps.

"The information changes daily, hourly," Buffington said. "I'm backed in a corner every day with the number of experts that change their minds."

Northwest Indiana superintendents say they plan to fight Bray’s letter. But, without legislative action, districts which already have seen their first COVID-19 exposures in summer sports programs may be forced to backtrack their virtual reopening plans.

“I’m really struggling with it,” Miller said. “This is not what’s in our best interest.”

Read the full senate president's letter:

Download PDF School funding letter from Senate President Rod Bray

Related to this story

