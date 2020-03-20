Local faith organizations provide meals during coronavirus pandemic

CEDAR LAKE — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Region churches are finding a new way to answer God's call.

In the quiet worship halls of Gateway Church, a crisis response team tries to figure out how to help students and seniors in their community in need.

"This particular situation, I thought let's be proactive, let's get ahead of it. They talk about flattening the curve, well I want to get ahead of the curve ... and then pull a straight line behind me," said Roger Hayward, the group's "leader." Though if you ask him, he'll tell you God is the leader of the group, and he's just answering His divine call.

Though various schools across Northwest Indiana are offering free meals amid COVID-19 shutdowns, Hayward said the team wanted to supplement meals for students at Hanover School Corp.

After a social media callout, the coronavirus food response team was created, featuring worshipers from various congregations in Cedar Lake.

The team is partnering with Project Love Food Pantry, which is housed at Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 7124 W. 137th Place.