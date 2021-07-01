Local moms organize camp to teach kids with disabilities to ride a bike

ST. JOHN — Noah Walters loves going for bike rides with his family to Dairy Queen, and thanks to a bike riding camp at Lake Central High School this week, Noah will be able to ride his own two-wheeler next time to pick up his favorite Butterfinger Blizzard.
Fifteen-year-old Noah is participating in an iCan Bike camp that teaches kids and young adults with various physical, mental or cognitive disabilities how to ride to a two-wheel bike on their own. By Thursday morning, Noah was at the final stage of the program: riding a two-wheeler by himself outside.
"It's surreal because it's something that you've hoped for for so long and now it's here," Noah's mom, Jennie Walters, said.
The program is run by iCan Shine, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit that offers teaches recreational activities like swimming, biking and dancing for individuals with disabilities. iCan Shine works with local hosts to hold camps like this across the country.
Krissy Wolstenholme — a local mother whose 13-year-old son, Charlie, participated in the camp — decided to host a local iCan Bike camp after looking for something similar for nearly five years. She wanted Charlie to be able to learn how to ride a bike, but struggled to find a local option. Kim Splant, co-founder of the Nathan C. Splant Foundation, is helping co-host and hundreds of sponsors, donors and volunteers are working together to make the week a success.
Walters said camps like this are often hosted in Illinois or Indianapolis and are much more expensive, so she was ecstatic to have an option close to home.
The camp has 40 riders that come each day for 75-minute sessions. They all started on the same level, using a bike with special equipment where the back tire would be, called a "roller," to help with balance. As the riders progress, they reach different levels with different rollers. There's also a tandem bike that a camper can ride with an iCan Shine worker to better determine where they are with pedaling, balancing and navigating the bike.
Once the rider reaches a certain level with the special equipment, they are ready to get a two-wheeler by themselves. By Wednesday, about seven of the 40 campers made it to this stage. For Wolstenholme and Splant, it's hard to put into words what it means to see the kids gain that freedom and independence.
Tears welled in Wolstenholme's eyes as she talked about watching Charlie ride a two-wheeler on his own Wednesday. She has been planning this camp since August 2020, so it was emotional for her to see her son reach his goal. For Charlie, the experience was "amazing."
Riders typically need to be 8 years old — although, some 7-year-olds can be accepted off the wait list — and weigh less than 200 pounds, but other than that, there are no real limitations to who can participate. Some riders are nonverbal or have Down Syndrome. Other may have autism or sensory challenges.
The staff and volunteers are focused on helping each rider with their own goals. For some of the riders, that may be keeping a helmet on for the whole 75 minutes whereas others work toward moving up a level or two with the rollers.
Throughout the week, Wolstenholme said there have been more than 100 volunteers, including Splant's husband, Noah's older brother, Adam, and Wolstenholme's niece, Hannah Freese, who came from Decatur, Illinois, to help. One volunteer, Brooklyn Oostman, was supposed to leave town for a softball tournament, but wanted to squeeze in a few more sessions with the riders Thursday morning before she left.
"Volunteers are the backbone of this program," said Genna Noel, who works with iCan Shine.
Parents can watch from bleachers, and anytime Splant looks over at them, she said, she sees so many smiles. One mom watching Thursday morning, Beth VanDerGriend said her 14-year-old son, Brady, has wanted to learn to ride a bike for a long time.
He is still working on his balance and some fears that come with riding, she said, but he has woken up happy every morning this week because of the camp. Brady sees his friends riding bikes which helps motivates him to learn.
"It's just another milestone that we as parents don't take for granted," Beth said.
Residents and organizations such as the G3 Foundation, Community Hospital, Hannah's Hope, Austgen Companies and All of Me Therapy made significant donations to help bring the camp together. Wolstenholme said there were 37 financial sponsors for the camp and other generous donors like the Trek bike shop that donated three bikes and Franciscan Health that donated helmets for every rider and some extras.
The camp wraps up Friday, and although some of the people involved just met a few days ago, Wolstenholme said it feels like a family.