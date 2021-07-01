Local moms organize camp to teach kids with disabilities to ride a bike

Walters said camps like this are often hosted in Illinois or Indianapolis and are much more expensive, so she was ecstatic to have an option close to home.

The camp has 40 riders that come each day for 75-minute sessions. They all started on the same level, using a bike with special equipment where the back tire would be, called a "roller," to help with balance. As the riders progress, they reach different levels with different rollers. There's also a tandem bike that a camper can ride with an iCan Shine worker to better determine where they are with pedaling, balancing and navigating the bike.

Once the rider reaches a certain level with the special equipment, they are ready to get a two-wheeler by themselves. By Wednesday, about seven of the 40 campers made it to this stage. For Wolstenholme and Splant, it's hard to put into words what it means to see the kids gain that freedom and independence.

Tears welled in Wolstenholme's eyes as she talked about watching Charlie ride a two-wheeler on his own Wednesday. She has been planning this camp since August 2020, so it was emotional for her to see her son reach his goal. For Charlie, the experience was "amazing."