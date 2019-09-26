ST. JOHN TWP. — In 2014, Lynwood native Staci Goveia was scrolling on social media when she learned K-9 Kye with the Oklahoma City Police Department was killed while on duty.
Goveia recalled thinking to herself, “I wonder if my own hometown here in Lynwood has a vest.”
She asked Lynwood Police Chief Russ Pearson and discovered the department didn’t have a vest for its K-9, Dante. Goveia then donated $950 to Vested Interest in K9s Inc. to provide Dante with a ballistic vest to help keep him safe while patrolling with his handler, Luke Tambrini.
In the years to come, Goveia would expand her donations nationwide and form the nonprofit Protecting K9 Heroes.
To help alleviate some of the costs of having a K-9, Goveia’s organization hosts fundraisers, such as Bash for the Blue and Camo 2, which is from 6-11 p.m. Friday. Proceeds help the organization provide Narcan, first-aid kits and ballistic vests to K-9s across the United States.
“I can tell you that not a lot of departments budget for K-9s. So a lot of times the handlers are paying for the needs of their K-9s out of their pocket,” Goveia said.
Since 1988, 16 K-9s have died while on duty in Indiana, and 14 have died since 1965 in Illinois, according to Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit “dedicated to honoring America's fallen law enforcement heroes.”
“That's why I created this — dogs were getting injured, killed in the line of duty without a vest," Goveia said. "The major issue we have going on right now is dogs are exposed to all the opioids because of the epidemic we have going on throughout the United States.”
Goveia runs the organization from her home in St. John Township. Supplies sit in plastic storage containers, neatly stacked on shelving units in her garage.
“A lot of the handlers when they're out in the field ... have like carry-along bags. So you've got a leash in one hand with your dog, and then if something goes and pops off, you're carrying your backpack, can't grab the gun,” she said. “I created a backpack so that this way (you) throw it on your back, go on the long track or a trail or something like that.
“If something happens, your dog gets hurt, cuts his paw open, shot, stabbed, whatever it may be, you have all of your supplies.”
The medical kits include a backpack; a muzzle; Narcan; gauze; a flashing beacon light; syringes to flush out wounds; eyewash; rags; scissors; triple antibiotic ointment; tick removers; rubbing alcohol; hydrogen peroxide; hand sanitizer; ice packs; and wet wipes for the K-9 handlers.
Some kits include special requests from officers, such as oxygen masks and snake bite kits, Goveia said.
The first vest
Dante, a 6-year-old Dutch shepherd, joined the Lynwood Police Department in 2014. Tambrini, his handler, was the first officer to receive a vest from Protecting K9 Heroes — before it was a nationwide nonprofit.
Now, Tambrini has a first-aid kit and Narcan for Dante, along with the ballistic vest.
“Having that kit on you is very comforting, knowing that you just run to your car, grab the kit and patch him up because, in any incident, seconds really do matter,” Tambrini said.
Since Dante sniffs out narcotics in the field, Tambrini said the Narcan brings him more peace of mind. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose and has become increasingly common among police and fire departments across the country.
“Their noses are so sensitive. I mean they are going to get affected just as quickly, if not quicker, than an officer,” he said.
Similar to other K-9 handlers, Tambrini brings Dante home every night. Over the years, Tambrini said Dante has become part of the family — he’s more than a work partner.
“He's like one of my kids. So if something happens to him — it hits you a lot harder. Having a dog is an emotional roller coaster,” Tambrini said.
Getting everyone home safe
After Goveia donated a vest to Lynwood police in 2014, she donated another to Markham Police Department.
Again, she personally paid for the vest, she said.
“I just want to make sure the dogs are always OK,” Goveia said. “My major goal is to make sure that the officers and the K-9s go home every night. That is the ultimate goal in everything that we do, and we provide.”
Jäger, a 6-year-old German shepherd with Markham police, officially finished training in April 2015. In October 2015, he received his ballistic vest from “Aunt Staci.”
“I feel so much more comfortable when we do high-risk things such as tracking armed offenders or doing building searches where there might be armed people. Having that vest on him makes me feel so much more comfortable,” said Jäger’s handler, Joe Johnston. “It kind of gets my mindset to where I can concentrate on what I need to do as a task, versus more always worried about his well-being and safety.”
Johnston, who has been with Markham police for more than a decade, said he has the vest “down to a science” and can slip Jäger into it within 30 seconds.
Johnston and Jäger also have a first-aid kit and Narcan from Protecting K9 Heroes.
“We spend more time probably with our K-9s than we do with our family, our wives or our regular kids just because they're with us when we're working, they're with us when we're training,” he said. “He's pretty much with me everywhere I go.”
Honoring every K-9
Goveia has worked closely with officers from Lynwood, Markham, Dolton and Munster police departments to provide vests and kits to local K-9s.
However, when K-9s come to their end of watch, Goveia and her organization don’t stop giving.
When Munster K-9 Django died Feb. 27 after a battle with cancer, Protecting K9 Heroes donated a portrait of Django to his handler, Officer Brian Hernandez.
“In the end, when we can no longer offer protection to a K-9, we can try to offer fantastic memories,” the organization said in its Facebook post about Django.
In late August, the organization donated a ballistic vest to Munster’s new four-legged officer — K-9 Vader — and his handler, Alex Reillo.
Officers who would like to request a vest or first-aid kit can visit protectingk9heroes.com.