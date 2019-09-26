If you go

Protecting K9 Heroes will host Bash for the Blue and Camo 2 from 6-11 p.m. Friday at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville.

All proceeds will help the organization purchase ballistics vests and first-aid kits for K-9s. Tickets are $55 per person, $500 per table. For more information, call Staci Goveia at 708-653-2766.