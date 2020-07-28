Local organization stops accepting requests for face masks, ends formal distribution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local organization founded in March by two Region doctors is set to end formal operations at the end of this month.

In a press release Monday, Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers (NWI Masks) announced it is ending organized pick-up and drop-off of masks to local facilities by the end of July.

“As people return to work, prepare their kids for school and balance their every-day lives, the shift for a less-organizational approach can be taken, which will provide a more personal feeling to the group," said Mitchell Walsh, director of operations and project development for NWI Masks.

"We will still be keeping our resources and networks up while keeping a reserve of donated funds to use in the event the need for greater efforts arise.”

Additionally, NWI Masks is no longer accepting requests for masks through its organization.

In a Facebook post in the group, Co-founder Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson said members can continue to ask for help with mask-making projects, as long as the masks are free to any recipients.